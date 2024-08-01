Tom Daley Shows Off His Knitted Olympic Sweater, Completed After Winning Silver Medal

Tom Daley is very talented when it comes to diving and knitting. The Olympic diver, 30, took to social media to show off a sweater that he’d knitted while in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. He posted a video of himself putting it on and giving a tour of all the details of the sweater on Wednesday, July 31. “It’s Tom here, and I just wanted to do the reveal of my sweater that I’ve been making while being here in Paris,” he said. “Let me show you some of the details.”

Tom started the clip shirtless, showing off his abs, as he rocked a pair of jeans. He then slipped into the navy blue sweater and walked through everything. “We’ve got ‘Paris 24’ on the front with the French and British flags on the bottom, and then Daley on the back,” he said. “We’ve got a TD on the sleeve like so, and I got number 5 on for Olympics number 5 on the other sleeve.”

Even though the weather isn’t ideal to rock the sweater for the Olympics, it’s certainly a nice little keepsake to remember taking part in the sporting event. “I went with a red, white, and blue theme,” he said. “It’s nice and boxy fit. It’s comfy. It’s far too hot to be wearing this in Paris.”

At the end, Tom explained that he enjoys knitting different items to have memories of his times. “I thought I’d do a little reveal of all the things I’ve been making. It’s always so fun to be able have this as a little bit of a memory of my time here in Paris, but I think it’s cute! What do you think?” he said.

The video came after Tom won the silver medal in the men’s synchronized 10-meter competition. During the event, Tom’s two sons were on the sidelines with adorable t-shirts with his face on them as they watched with Tom’s husband Dustin Lance Black.