Tom Daley’s Sons Rock ‘That’s My Papa’ Shirts to Cheer Him On in Olympics: Photos

Tom Daley’s sons Robbie, 6, and Phoenix, 18 months, had the cutest outfits in the stand to cheer on their dad at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29. The two sons were seen in the crowd with Tom’s husband Dustin Lance Black, 50, and their grandmother Debbie Daley, while Tom competed in the synchronized swimming event. Ultimately, their support seemed to work, because Tom, 30, won the silver medal in the synchronized swimming event.

Dustin and his two kids wore all-white outfits as they cheered on Tom. The Academy Award winner was seen holding Phoenix as he watched the event. Both sons had matching t-shirts that had the phrase “That’s my Papa” written on the back, and the front had a black-and-white photo of Tom, and the words “Team Daley” written on it. Robbie was also seen waving a Union Jack to show support for their team in the U.K. They were seen standing next to Tom’s mom Debbie, and she sported a green dress and held a Union Jack of her own.

Tom shared a few photos from the games on his Instagram, including the shot of Dustin and their kids. He also shared a video of Robbie walking along with a Union Jack wrapped around him like a cape. In the caption, he reflected on what an honor it was to medal in the event. “Yesterday was an absolute dream! My kids got to see me dive in the Olympics for the first time in person! 5 Olympics. 5 medals!” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who came and supported me on this journey!”

Ahead of the games, Dustin showed how he and the boys were supporting Tom as he prepared to compete in Paris. He posted a few videos and photos of himself and their sons watching the opening ceremony on TV and gushed about his husband. “Tom, you’ve filled your family’s hearts with more love and pride than we ever knew they could hold,” he wrote.