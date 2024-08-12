Prince William Debuts Beard In Olympics Video Congratulating Team GB

Image Credit: Getty Images

Prince William surprised not only the Great Britain athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics but also caught the attention of internet viewers debuting a scruffy new beard.

The 42-year-old royal was seen in a video alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, congratulating the national team for their outstanding efforts at the Olympics. “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB,” the 42-year-old princess shared. “Well done on all you’ve achieved; you’ve been an inspiration to us all,” the Prince of Wales added.

The father-of-three sported facial hair similar in style to his brother, Prince Harry. Typically known for his clean-shaven look, this is the first time Prince William has been seen with a beard since 2008.

Facial hair was prohibited during both Princes’ time in the British military, but the 39-year-old was allowed to keep his beard with special permission from their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. This reportedly bothered William. In Harry’s book Spare, he wrote, “Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along, and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he’d been denied.”

In the video, the couple remarked, “Well done @teamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart, and passion. You made us all so proud!” They continued, “Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer.”

Their surprise appearance comes as the Princess of Wales has been undergoing cancer treatment, which is why she has not participated in several royal duties this year.

In addition to these two royals, several other British celebrities, like David Beckham, Emma Willis, Greg James, and more, cheered on their compatriots at the games.

In addition to the Brits, Snoop Dogg also collaborated with the royals in the celebratory video. “Greetings, loved ones,” the 52-year-old began, referencing his famous intro line from “California Gurls.” He concluded, “Thank you, Great Britain. On behalf of Big Snoop Dogg, the Prince, and his lovely wife.”