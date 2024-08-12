Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off ‘Bongiovi’ Name On Stranger Things Set

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is loving her new married name, so naturally, she had to show it at work.

The 20-year-old actress proudly embraced her new last name, which she took from her husband, Jake Bongiovi. In an Instagram carousel, the Stranger Things star included a snap from the set that featured a blackboard labeled “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.”

The couple tied the knot back in May in an intimate wedding celebrated with family and friends. According to the 22-year-old model’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, who spoke on BBC’s The One Show, “They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic… it was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.” Despite their young age, their families fully support their relationship.

The 62-year-old rockstar shared in an interview with Radio Andy, “I don’t know if age matters… If you find the right partner and you grow together… my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all… Millie is wonderful.”

In the comments, many fans commented on the actress’s new last name. “Bobby Brown Bongiovi is the new tongue twister,” one person wrote. Another added, “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi sounds so powerful.”

The two lovebirds have had a special connection since they met. According to E! News, Millie shared her feelings about Jake, saying, “You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with… I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

This post comes as Millie works on the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series that has all the fans hooked. The pictures that followed in the carousel offered small glimpses behind the scenes. Fans expressed their excitement for the show’s return, with one commenting, “Eleven is baaack,” and another writing, “Eleven is so iconic.”