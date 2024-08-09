Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Fight with Bodyguard in Luxury Hotel

Image Credit: GC Images

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris after getting into a fight with his own bodyguard, according to French authorities.

The prosecutor’s office said police were called to a five-star hotel early on Friday to arrest the 33-year-old for “unspecified violence” against a security guard.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st Judicial Police District was assigned to the investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office.”

🚨 Voici les premières images de l’arrestation de Travis Scott cette nuit à Paris ! Le rappeur est actuellement toujours en GAV. pic.twitter.com/z5Lz7iY47B — FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) August 9, 2024

A representative for the ‘FE!N’ artist said, “We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.”

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, has been in the French capital for the Olympics and was previously photographed at Team USA’s Olympic basketball match against Serbia on Thursday evening.

The US made it through to the basketball final in the end – but they made Travis Scott and Quavo sweat! 😅#BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/gHAqNioxEN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 8, 2024

Sources close to Scott told PEOPLE that the rapper is expected to be released shortly, adding that no injuries have been reported and that he has not been charged with anything.

“After multiple days of being chased and harassed by paparazzi, upon entering his hotel early this morning, and after another evening of being swarmed with no help, Travis was arrested at his hotel after unfortunately getting into a fight with his own security detail, his bodyguard,” one source said.

Travis Scott had to run to the police in Paris & personally begged them to protect him after paparazzi was chasing him down after the Olympic Men’s Basketball semifinals 😭 pic.twitter.com/9KyW2FE7Bn — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 8, 2024

According to Page Six, the altercation occurred after Scott confronted his security guard at the hotel because a paparazzo allegedly got into the trunk of his car. He asked why the photographer was allowed into the vehicle, which triggered the argument.

“They were screaming at each other, and the hotel freaked out and called the cops,” an insider said of the incident.

Earlier this year, Scott, who has two children with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, was arrested in Miami in relation to an argument on a private yacht. He faced charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property after a warning, according to public records.

“Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding,” his attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement at the time. “There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us toward a swift and amicable resolution.”