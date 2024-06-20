Travis Scott Arrested in Miami for Alleged Disorderly Intoxication & Trespassing

Travis Scott was arrested in Miami for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a warning. The 33-year-old “SICKO MODE” rapper (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday, June 20, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Hollywood Life from the Miami Beach Police Department.

MBPD confirmed Scott’s arrest in a statement Hollywood Life, which read, “The Miami Beach Police Department confirms the arrest of Mr. Jacques Webster, D.O.B 4/30/1991, on June 20, 2024, at approximately 1:44 a.m. Mr. Webster was taken into custody following an incident at the Miami Beach Marina located at 300 Alton Road.”

According to the affidavit, authorities noted they were called to the Miami Beach Marina at 12:44 a.m. regarding a disturbance on a yacht. Police claimed that Scott was “yelling at the vessel occupants.” Furthermore, police claimed they “could sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath.” An officer then informed Scott that he had to either leave the dock or he would be arrested.

The “goosebumps” artist proceeded to leave the premises, walking back to a vehicle with his security personnel. However, five minutes later, he returned to the doc and “bypassed officers” around the vessel who told him not to go back to the vessel. Scott “began yelling once again, becoming erratic,” the affidavit read. He was subsequently arrested at 1:17 a.m., then booked at 4:35 a.m.

Police noted in the affidavit that Scott admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and said, “It’s Miami.”

Local 10 News was the first to report the news. Scott posed a $650 bond and is reportedly expected to be released from the correctional center later in the morning on June 20.

This isn’t Scott’s first time facing legal trouble. Nearly three years prior, he faced controversy for his annal Astroworld Festival in Texas in November 2021. Ten people died after the crowd surged the stage where he was performing.

One day later, Scott shared a public statement, noting how “devastated” he was over the incident.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott tweeted. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

At the time, Scott faced backlash for failing to address the situation in front of him. However, he insisted that he didn’t realize the severity of the problem in the crowd.

In December 2021, Scott sat down with Charlamagne tha God and claimed he “stopped” performing “a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.

“And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response,” he added. “You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop.”