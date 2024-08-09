‘It Ends With Us’ Stars Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Have ‘Speculated Rift’

Image Credit: GC Images

It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may not share the same chemistry in real life as they do on screen, due to an apparent rift between the two.

The film has drawn attention after it was noticed that neither the 36-year-old actress nor the 40-year-old actor has been photographed together at recent press events, with Justin notably absent from these appearances. Adding to the speculation, none of the cast members follow the Jane the Virgin star on Instagram.

The Gossip Girl actress recently had back-to-back premieres with her role in Deadpool & Wolverine, starring her husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The 47-year-old Marvel star even contributed to his wife’s film by helping to write part of a scene. Blake told E! News that the two have always been supportive of each other, saying, “We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his.”

Online speculation suggests that Ryan’s involvement in making creative decisions for the film might be part of the reason behind the tension between Blake and Justin.

Although there might be some tension between them, Justin shared with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 6, “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct [a sequel]. That’s what I think.” After all, she was a co-producer of the film.

As the two played lovers on screen, they also had to navigate a storyline inspired by the family background of the book’s author, Colleen Hoover, which involved domestic abuse. This deeply affected Justin. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “There were a lot of times where I would have to go privately into a room and just cry or shake it out and try to get him out of me and that energy out of me… Because it’s too real.”

Viewers can now see this story unfold in theaters. It Ends With Us was released on Friday, August 9, and also stars Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, and more.