Olympics Closing Ceremony: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers Set

Image Credit: Getty Images for ABA

The handoff of the Summer Olympic Games from Paris to Los Angeles—the host city of the 2028 Summer Olympics—will reportedly feature Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to Variety, all three artists will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances to close out the Olympics in a star-studded event. Ben Winston, who has previously produced the Grammy Awards and CBS’ 2021 “Adele: One Night Only” special, is coordinating with French producers on the event, according to the outlet.

All three artists have close ties to the Californian city. Eilish, one of the biggest pop sensations of the past decade, is a native whose 2021 concert film was titled “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.” Snoop Dogg, who has been a staple in Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games, hails from Long Beach and is synonymous with West Coast rap. The Red Hot Chili Peppers emerged from L.A.’s punk scene in the 1980s, and their 1999 hit “Californication” is an anthem for the city.

The specific locations of their performances have not been disclosed, as tensions have been high around live music events following news of Taylor Swift allegedly receiving threats from suspects who planned a terror attack for her upcoming three-night stand in Vienna with her “The Eras Tour.”

Unlike the opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine River, the closing ceremony will move back into the Stade de France stadium, which served as the venue for numerous Olympic events, including Track and Field.

In addition to the LA lineup, H.E.R. will perform to close out the Olympics. The 27-year-old Grammy winner is set to sing the U.S. national anthem.

It was also reported that Tom Cruise will perform a stunt at the closing ceremony. The 62-year-old actor is expected to execute a skydiving stunt before a prerecorded segment in which he parachutes down next to the iconic Hollywood sign. At the end of Sunday’s closing ceremony, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic Torch. The Los Angeles Summer Games are scheduled to run from July 14 to July 30 in 2028.

The closing ceremony follows the star-studded opening ceremony in Paris, which featured performances by Lady Gaga and Céline Dion on July 26. Gaga, 38, sang “Mon Truc en Plumes,” while Dion, 56, performed “Hymne à l’amour” from the Eiffel Tower in her first performance since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.