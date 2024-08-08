Taylor Swift Vienna Concert Suspects Planned to ‘Kill as Many People as Possible’

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

More details about the planned attack at Taylor Swift‘s three Vienna, Austria, Eras Tour shows have come to light. According to the Associated Press, two suspects admitted they had planned to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.” Additionally, the suspects appeared to have been inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, per the outlet.

Authorities also noted that one of the suspects is a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, who was planning the attack throughout July. The second suspect is a 17-year-old Austrian.

Directorate of State Security and Intelligence Oma Haijawi-Pirchne also pointed out that the main suspect “wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made.”

More than 60,000 concert attendees were expected to enjoy each show inside Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Upon discovering the planned attack, the shows scheduled for Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, were canceled, impacting almost 200,000 fans.

The two suspects of the planned attack were arrested on Wednesday, August 6, according to Franz Ruf, Director-General for Public Safety in the Ministry of the Interior. Barracuda Music announced the cancelation via Instagram.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” the announcement read.

Swifties took the time to come together in Vienna despite the triple show cancelation. Countless concertgoers were seen in fan-captured TikTok videos and other social media posts, all supporting the 34-year-old pop singer and each other as a unified fan base.

News of the planned attack comes shortly after a Swift-related attack in Southport, England. Last month, three young girls were killed by a 17-year-old who entered a children’s Swift-themed dance and yoga class, Merseyside Police confirmed.

Previously, Swift opened up about her “fear of violence” impacting her personal life during an interview with Elle in March 2019. At the time, the Grammy Award winner revealed that she carries “QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.”

“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online,” Swift explained, before pointing out, “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house, and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

Swift has not publicly addressed the planned attack at the time of publication.