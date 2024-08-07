Taylor Swift’s Vienna Shows Cancelled Amid Alleged Terror Attacks

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Man

Taylor Swift has allegedly received threats from two ISIS suspects who planned a terror attack for her upcoming shows in Vienna on Thursday August 8th, Friday August 9th, and Saturday August 10th. According to the Director-General for Public Safety in the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf, both suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 7.

This comes after one of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s alleged stalker was also detained at her first Germany show due to threats made against both the pop star and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

She has previously opened up about the fear of violence. In an interview with Elle in 2019, she expressed, “My fear of violence has continued into my personal life… I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

She added to the outlet, “Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed, and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”

With the attempted attacks that could have been made on the singer, her three-night Eras tour shows in Vienna have now been canceled. As per a post shared by Pop Crave, the Austrian government officials stated, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.” They noted that fans will be automatically refunded despite the threat.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ shows in Vienna, Austria canceled after government officials confirmed a planned terrorist attack at stadium. pic.twitter.com/GLENsgMUJW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2024

Though Taylor herself has not spoken out about the situation, her last Instagram post mentioned the upcoming shows. “I can’t believe we have 2 cities left of the European leg of The Eras Tour. It’s truly flown by. See you soon, Vienna!” she captioned.