Hunter Schafer Shares Rare Insight Into Dominic Fike Breakup

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hunter Schafer opened up more about her past relationship with her Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike and noted that their breakup “was so hard.”

The 25-year-old actress went public with the 28-year-old singer in 2022 after they filmed season two of the Max show together. During an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Hunter recalled that Dominic was her first monogamous relationship. In prior years, she had only been in polyamorous relationships, which she praised because they allowed her to date someone like herself, who understands her and her gender.

The “Mona Lisa” singer, who dated cis women before Hunter, was very understanding about her identity, but unfortunately, their relationship came to an end in July 2023. A significant factor in their breakup was infidelity. “It’s one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had. We both recognized that this is not working, and we can’t do this. We had to go our own separate ways,” she said. “It was so, so hard because we really loved each other. He’s a really special person, and I love his soul and everything.”

Another factor in their split was that their careers took time away from each other. Being a musician, he toured, and she acted, so they dated long-distance. She explained, “The thing that’s tough with musicians — or at least with successful musicians who are doing tours and stuff — and I guess it’s the same thing with actors. They have to go off for however many months on tour, and then I’m working. It’s very hard.”

Their breakup was initially revealed by Dominic last year during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, where he hinted at their split when he said, “That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic…And it is often the cause of the end of my relationships. I’m just done being in relationships right now.”

Being an actor or singer comes with having to publicize your entire life, which Hunter admitted to not knowing if she would ever do “again.” She told podcast host Alex Cooper, “You can try to hide it, but I’ve also come to this point just with fame in general, where, like, people are going to say what they’re going to say. I really don’t give a sh*t.”