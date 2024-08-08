Colin Jost Leaves Olympics Correspondent Gig After Sustaining Infections & Injuries

Image Credit: Getty Images

When it rains, it pours, and Colin Jost just experienced that bad luck at the Paris Olympics. After getting a correspondent job for the surfing segment of the games, the 42-year-old writer and comedian revealed that he was “in the medical tent way more than any of the athletes” while previously speaking with host Maria Taylor. As a result of this, Colin had to back out of the television gig, per Deadline.

“I woke up this morning and discovered that I had added ear infection to my growing list of ailments,” Colin revealed last month while still working as the “Olympics Surfing Correspondent” in Tahiti. “So, I’m now on three different medications — four if you count piña coladas.”

The Saturday Night Live cast member then jokingly added in an Instagram post, “Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated. Semis and finals of Olympic surfing happening right now in Tahiti. At the Wall of Skulls.” He also added a comical note across his video, which read, “I’m alive. With journalism.”

While the “Weekend Update” co-anchor was still working the TV gig, he cheekily told television personality Mike Tirico that his “new goal is to have as many infections as there are Olympic Events.”

Despite his signature comical approach on TV, Colin sustained a staph infection after cutting his foot on the reef. To make matters even worse, he developed an ear infection. Upon stepping down from his hosting gig, Colin was replaced by Luke Bradnam to host the surfing competition.

Although his Olympics hosting stint is over, Colin is gearing up to return to SNL for the series’ 50th season, which premieres on September 28. As fan await the season’s release, reports surfaced about Maya Rudolph‘s return to the show, reprising her famous role as Vice President Kamala Harris amid her presidential campaign. Maya, 52, has not publicly addressed her role reprisal, but multiple reports surfaced about her comeback.

Colin is also expected to return to “Weekend Update” alongside his famous co-host Michael Che.