Maya Rudolph to Reprise Kamala Harris Role on ‘Saturday Night Live’ During Her Presidential Run

Image Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

“Mamala” is about to get back to work. Maya Rudolph will reprise her Saturday Night Live role as Kamala Harris amid the vice president’s race to the White House. Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday, July 31, that the actress, 52, is set to return in the upcoming season of SNL as the show reaches its 50th year on the air.

Maya first appeared as Kamala, 59, on the show in 2019. At the time, she portrayed the former prosecutor during a sketch, which eventually led to her Emmy Award win the following year. The Bridesmaids star later won another Emmy for hosting the show in 2021.

Perhaps one of the most popular sketches of Maya’s Kamala aired amid the 2020 presidential election when President Joe Biden was running against Donald Trump. In the sketch, Maya stepped out to break up the bickering between Alec Baldwin‘s version of Donald, 78, and Jim Carrey‘s Joe, 81. She ended the sketch by telling Jim, “Let Mamala go to work” and asking, “Where the hell is my martini?”

Previously, Kamala reacted to Maya’s performance while speaking with Seth Meyers in 2019, noting that she “grew up watching” the sketch comedy series.

“The thought that anyone would be in any way depicting me on Saturday Night Live was just – I was a bit overwhelmed,” the politician admitted at the time. “I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she (Maya) has a full eight years of work on SNL.

The news of Maya’s return comes amid Kamala’s presidential run against Donald. Earlier this month, President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race, and he endorsed his vice president. Shortly after the long-time Democrat made the decision, Kamala kicked off her campaign by hitting the road and releasing an ad that focused on the meaning of freedom — while synced to Beyoncé‘s song “Freedom.”

Within the first 24 hours of her campaign, Kamala raised more than $80 million in donations. She has also called on Donald to join her for a debate in September.

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live is scheduled to air on September 28.