Steve Martin Should Play Tim Walz on ‘SNL’ Alongside Maya Rudolph, Fans Say

Apparently, Saturday Night Live should already have its actor to play Tim Walz, according to fans. After Kamala Harris‘ running mate choice was announced on Tuesday, August 6, the internet shared their casting idea for the upcoming season of the comedy sketch series: Steve Martin.

If the 78-year-old is selected to play Walz, 60, on the show, he would share the stage and the screen with actress Maya Rudolph, who was confirmed to be reprising her SNL role as Kamala, 59, amid her presidential campaign.

Social media users quickly stirred the pot, with one tweeting, “SNL get Steve Martin on the phone NOW.” Betches also noted in an Instagram post, “Maya Rudolph is set to return to SNL this fall to reprise her iconic Kamala Harris impression, but Tim Walz looks suspiciously like another famous SNL alum. Steve Martin better brush up on his Minnesota dad voice, because if he’s not making an appearance, we might never forgive him.”

Others didn’t hold back in pushing the show to choose Steve, who has hosted SNL multiple times over the past few decades.

“So Steve Martin is definitely gonna play Walz on SNL right,” one X user tweeted. “Maya Rudolph and Steve Martin… The vibes, you guys. MY HEART!!!” another weighed in.

While fans await a formal casting decision, many can’t wait to see Maya, 52, return as “Mamala” in the upcoming season of SNL, which premieres on September 28 on NBC. The Bridesmaids actress made her first appearance as Kamala in 2020 during President Joe Biden‘s campaign against Donald Trump.

Among Maya’s most notable sketches playing the vice president was the reenactment of her debate against Mike Pence and between Jim Carrey‘s Joe, 81, and Alec Baldwin‘s Donald, 78. In the latter sketch, Maya said, “Let Mamala go to work,” in an attempt to take control of the hilarious debacle between the on-screen Donald and Joe. She then ended the sketch by asking, “Now, where the hell is my martini?”

Previously, Kamala expressed her enthusiasm over Maya’s imitation of her. During a 2019 interview with Seth Myers, the Democrat noted, “The thought that anyone would be in any way depicting me on Saturday Night Live was just – I was a bit overwhelmed. I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she (Maya) has a full eight years of work on SNL.”