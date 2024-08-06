Simone Biles Talks Motherhood

Image Credit: Getty Images

Imagine little mini Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens? They would be natural born athletes, and the couple definitely sees this happening in the future.

The 27-year-old gymnast has had an all-star moment at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with her victorious three gold wins and a silver medal. She is on a high right now, and she can definitely picture a family for her and Owens in her future.

During an interview with Today, she noted, “Jonathan and I always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

The two have been locked in with one another ever since they tied the knot in 2023. Despite their busy lives due to their athletic careers, they have been supportive of one another. In recent events, her 29-year-old husband, who is in NFL training camp, was granted permission for a break where he flew to Paris to see the most decorated gymnast of all time excel on the mat.

In an Instagram post dedicated to her historic milestone, he wrote, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.” The Chicago Bears safety was spotted being a supportive husband as he jotted down her scores and recorded her amazing tricks and flips.

He continued to hype his wife up on X , where he shared multiple tweets, including one that stated, “Just another reminder that my wife is THE SHIT.”

Simone has shown her support by attending his NFL games. In a post shared on Instagram in January, she said, “It’s been a helluva season & there’s so much to be proud of. I’m so proud of the work you’ve put in & the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you, Jonathan! Another football season happy & healthy in the books.”