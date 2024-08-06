Sabrina Carpenter Talks Friendship with Taylor Swift & ‘SKIMS’ Collab

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Eras tour headliner Taylor Swift and past opening act Sabrina Carpenter have maintained a strong friendship.

They are so close that they remain on good terms even after the Espresso singer collaborated with Kim Kardashian, with whom the 34-year-old has had a long-time feud due to her estranged husband, Kanye West. Fans remember the feud began when he interrupted her speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. He declared that he believed Beyoncé should have won ‘Female Video of the Year’ and famously said, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

Their ongoing beef continued throughout the years, with the 43-year-old Kardashian releasing an edited recorded phone call between Swift and the 47-year-old rapper. The two would name-drop each other in their songs. Most recently, the “Blank Space” singer released “Thank You Aimee” from her The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album, where she emphasized three letters that spelled out ‘KIM.’

Many fans felt that the “Nonsense” singer’s partnership with the Skims founder was a betrayal toward Taylor Swift due to their history, but she set the record straight. In a new interview with Variety, she shared, “[Taylor] is just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace.” She continued, “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’—no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

Sabrina worked with the mother-of-four to bring intimate loungey and lace-style clothing to the SKIMS brand for their spring collection. She posed in multiple sets that ranged in colors like pink, sage green, peach, yellow, and more. In an Instagram post by the “Feather” singer, she wrote, “Hellooo, it’s Sabrina, your spring @skims girl.”

Despite this swirl of drama, she has gone on to have a phenomenal year, with the soon-to-be release of ger her Short n’ Sweet album and tour.