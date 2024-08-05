‘The White Lotus’ Season Three Announced For 2025

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Cue The White Lotus theme song, because the series is coming back in 2025!

The show that initially began in 2021 quickly became a fan favorite with its mysterious storylines that had all viewers on their toes. With two seasons out and several actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, and more, fans can expect to see the third season next year.

In a glimpse of all the upcoming shows set to release, HBO dropped a short video for the next season. “New luxuries await you in Thailand,” they captioned their announcement post. “What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand,” one of the show’s stars is heard saying in the clip. Set to return is Natasha Rothwell from season one, along with new actors Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook. It was also reported by Variety, that singer Lalisa Manoban from the girl group BlackPink would star in the series.

This led fans to immediately run to the comments to express their excitement for the show’s return. “SCREAMING SO LOUD!!!!!!!!” a user commented.

Another fan noted, “unprecedented levels of shaking.”

While Lalisa was not shown in the sneak peek trailer, fans still made sure to emphasize who they were there to see. “LALISA THE MAIN CHARACTER,” someone chimed in on the fun.

Former star Jennifer Coolidge, revealed to Today, “I had a blast,” she says of her time on the show. “I think it’s going to be good. There’s going to be all sorts of good stuff in it, probably great sex stuff. You know how Mike White writes — it’s never, never a dull moment. I think he’s going to slay with this one.”

The director Mike White added during an interview with HBO, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex…I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Expect these newbies to take over The White Lotus hotel resorts.