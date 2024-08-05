Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Step Out for Rare Public Appearance at the Olympics: Photos

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 Paris Olympics were the perfect date for Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The couple — who are rarely seen in public together — were spotted in the stands at Bercy Arena in Paris on Sunday, August 4, and they made sure to don Olympic gear to cheer on Team USA.

Ryan, 43, wore a green baseball cap that was embroidered with the Olympic rings for the outing. He also sported a pair of sunglasses and a red flannel shirt over a white tee while watching the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final event. As for Eva, 50, the actress also wore a pair of sunglasses and a plain black shirt.

While keeping a low-key profile at the event, the pair appeared to have brought along their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

The Place Beyond the Pines co-stars — who first met on the set of their 2012 film — also attended the individual Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles over the weekend, where Ryan was seen sporting a white Olympic-themed cap and Eva wearing a floppy sun hat.

The Gosling-Mendes family trip marks the first time they’ve been seen in public together in years. However, the two are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, which they’ve both proven during red carpet appearances, interviews and social media posts. Eva, for her part, never hesitates to gush over her long-time partner on Instagram. Earlier this year, she cheered Ryan on for his performances in The Fall Guy and Barbie. After he was nominated for Best Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards for his performance as Ken, Eva shared how “proud” she was of him and defended Ryan against critics.

“So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it,” Eva captioned a previous Instagram post. “Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

For his part, Ryan revealed that Eva became the “best acting coach” for him during an interview with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy in May.

“She’s also like my acting coach,” the Notebook star gushed. “She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had, it’s endless how she helps me.”