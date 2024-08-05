Go Inside Charli XCX Star-Studded 32nd Birthday

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Charli XCX celebrated her 32nd birthday in a bratty way!

This high profile Leo partied alongside some of Hollywood’s current popping stars. The “Apple” singer showed up to her grand gathering adorned in a white t-shirt, black panty shorts, black knee-high boots, and of course, her black sunnies and matching purse. In photos shared by Deux Moi, Sabrina Carpenter, Glen Powell, Alexa Demie, Nelly Furtado, Rosalia, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more were spotted as guests in attendance.

The party seemed to get ‘lit’ as Charli shared a photo dump on Instagram captioned “part 1 b***hhhhh,” showing off memories from the night of her special day. In the carousel was a video where she was seen on stage singing along to her recent feature Billie Eilish to “Guess,” with the whole crowd jumping.

She even gave a glimpse of one of the gifts she received from Rosalia, who brought her a bouquet filled with flowers and cigarettes.

The outlet then revealed a submission from a person who bartended at the party and spilled some tea. According to the unnamed person, referred to as Julia, “Gracie Abrams and Glen Powell were flirting all night.”

They also shared that Lukas Gage made out with “several people,” but he shut those rumors down on Deux Moi’s Instagram post, snapping back with, “Grow up, it was like 2 ppl!!”

This is not the only reason Charli should celebrate, but also the attention her sixth album has received. It has become a pop culture moment, with even Vice President Kamala Harris jumping in on the Brat trend. Charli has also trended on TikTok for her song “Apple,” which went viral for its dance, created by TikToker Kelley Heyer. Charli invented ‘brat summer,’ and as she recalled to Nick Grimshaw in an interview, “It [brat summer] can go that way, like, quite luxury, but it can also be so, like, trashy. Just, like, a pack of cigs, and, like, a Bic lighter, and, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.”