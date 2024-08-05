‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 First Look Teases ‘Very Exciting’ Moments: Video

Image Credit: GC Images

The upcoming season of And Just Like That is apparently “very exciting,” according to HBO’s latest teaser for season 3. The network dropped the first look at the show, and the clip features appearances from stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

“We couldn’t help but wonder, are you ready yet?” a Monday, August 5, Instagram post from HBO read. “Season 3 of the Max Original Series #AndJustLikeThat is coming soon to Max.”

In the teaser, SJP’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, is seen walking backward in New York City and saying, “Very exciting.” Shots of Kristin’s character, Charlotte York, and Cynthia’s Miranda Hobbes are quickly shown during the video as well.

Season 2 of the hit Sex And The City spinoff series ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans confused and reeling. Aidan suddenly tells Carrie that he wants to put their romance on hold for five years, while Miranda visits her ex-husband, Steve, in Coney Island, leaving their future unknown.

Production for season 3 began over the summer in New York City. Cast members were spotted in multiple areas of Manhattan over the past few months. Sarah, specifically, was photographed wearing the utmost fashionable outfits, from puffy gowns to chic work attire.

During the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts presentation in May, Sarah, 59, opened up about the direction that her character is going into.

“It’s time for her to commit more to being the relevant person she wants to be,” the actress said about Carrie. “So, what does that mean, and where might that take a person? Aidan plays a somewhat significant part in the answer to that question.”

Sarah added that she believed Carrie “is at a point in her life when this unthinkable event happened and then she realized that life is short, and now, it’s time to evolve and commit more so to being the relevant person she wants to be.”

“Despite the shortcomings and trespasses, Carrie is a decent person in a lot of ways,” Sarah insisted. “At least, I think so. I’m fond of her. She’s been interesting to watch. It would be far less interesting if she was constantly reliable and a good person.”