Olympian Tamara Potocka Suddenly Collapses After Qualifying Heat

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Paris Olympics women’s 200-meter individual medley ended with an alarming note when Tamara Potocka suddenly collapsed. The 21-year-old Slovakian swimmer finished in seventh place during the qualifying heat and ended up on the floor right after getting out of the pool. This is Tamara’s first time competing at the Olympics.

Ivana Lange of Team Slovakia spoke to reporters about the incident after Tamara was given immediate medical assistance at the scene.

“Tamara has asthma,” Ivana pointed out, according to several outlets. “This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem.”

Slovakia Olympic Committee spokesperson Lubomír Souček later confirmed, “They transferred [Tamara] to the hospital in the Olympic Village, and our team doctor is waiting for her there,” per the Associated Press.

Swimmer Tamara Potocka was seen sitting poolside for a few seconds in clear distress, even as swimmers lined up for the next heat. Organisers realised something was wrong and postponed the next swim as medical staff descended on the scene. Footage:https://t.co/qjVWmTpV7b pic.twitter.com/jl0y8GmbTD — arabworld (@arabwor37664978) August 2, 2024

Upon collapsing, medical professionals raced toward Tamara and carried her away on a stretcher. It’s unclear if they needed to administer CPR to the swimmer, but multiple outlets reported that she was conscious and able to communicate with doctors. As the frightening ordeal unfolded, the arena fell silent while staff assisted the athlete.

Following the incident, Israeli swimmer Lea Polonsky spoke to reporters about the “limit” that Olympians push themselves toward.

“Of course that’s something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit,” Lea expanded, per ABC News. “You always know something like that can happen. It’s not something you think about during the race, but it’s always there.”

Two days prior, Tamara shared photos of her time in the Paris Olympic Village and from the opening ceremony, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“fit pt. 2 aka getting wet at the opening ceremony of the Olympics,” she captioned an Instagram post earlier this week.

While taking to the comments section, many of Tamara’s followers sent their best wishes after they saw her collapse on television. Many others also asked, “Are you ok?” out of concern for the Olympian.