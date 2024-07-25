How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics: Everything We Know

Image Credit: Getty Images for USOPC

The 2024 Olympic Games are about to begin! As fans gear up to watch their favorite athletes compete for medals, they need to know where and how to watch the event. Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about where to stream the event, when the opening ceremony is taking place and more, below.

How to Watch the 2024 Olympics

Viewers can watch it on cable on NBC, but anyone who wants to stream it can see the games on Peacock. For anyone who does not have a Peacock subscription, they can watch it on NBC.com, NBCOlympics.com or via the apps that the network offers.

When Do the 2024 Olympics Begin?

The opening ceremony starts at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock on Friday, July 26. The ceremonial procession, however, starts at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Who Is Performing at the 2024 Olympics?

Multiple stars are rumored to be taking the stage at the opening ceremony on July 26, but it’s not confirmed. Both Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are both in Paris, but neither of them has indicated whether or not they’re going to perform.

Who Is Hosting the Olympic Opening Ceremony?

Several celebs are hosting the opening ceremony on July 26, including powerhouse vocalist Kelly Clarkson and athlete Peyton Manning.

What Top Athletes Are Competing at the 2024 Olympics?

Quite a few known athletes are coming back to the Olympics for Team USA. Among the most notable names are swimmer Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles, Simone Biles, Sha’carri Richardson and LeBron James.

Before returning to the world’s biggest stage, Simone opened up about training for the games at 27 years old — an age that many are skeptical about with athletes. But the GOAT of gymnastics and many others have proven that assumption wrong.

“I was like, ‘OK, I want to go to the Olympics again.’ And they were like, ‘No,'” Simone said about her coaches during an appearance on TODAY. “And I was like, ‘That’s strange. That’s so weird.’ “And then they were kind of like, ‘Get back in the gym. Get your skills back. Let’s see if you actually want to do this so that we’re all collectively deciding that we’re really going to go for it.'”

While pointing out that she and the rest of her teammates are “going to get the job done,” Simone added, “I think it’s going to be just like Rio, having family there to support whatever we need, but really just having fun, embracing that moment, making those memories. I’m excited that I get to do it with my family.”