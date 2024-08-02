Ryan Reynolds Playfully Teases Jamie Lee Curtis After Her Marvel Apology

Image Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is never one to take anything seriously.

So, after Jamie Lee Curtis issued an apology for making a rather small critique of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, the Deadpool star tried to lighten up the situation and defend her right to make such comments.

“Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?” the 47-year-old wrote via X on Thursday, August 1.

Curtis and her Borderlands costars were interviewed during San Diego Comic-Con in July and were asked by host Joshua Horowitz, “What phase is Marvel in right now?” looking for a numbered answer about the evolving franchise. She, however, responded “bad,” appearing to shock her costars and Horowitz in the Q&A montage.

In 2022, Curtis also mocked Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, comparing it to her film, the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She claimed Doctor Strange was missing “a dynamite d*ldo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand-mating dance.” In contrast, her film “has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances, and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES… AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.”

As expected with most large fanbases, MCU fans were quick to respond to the unfavorable comments, more or less forcing an apology from the Freaky Friday star.

In a video of Kevin Hart praising Curtis for being a leader on the set of their new movie, the actress wrote in the caption, “If I’m a leader, then a leader shouldn’t talk shit about other collaborative art form creators. My comments about Marvel were stupid, and I will do better. I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud-slinging sandbox of competition nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or gameplay that is designed for clicks, not content.”

Curtis previously told PEOPLE in July 2022 that she would “of course” star in a Marvel movie but acknowledged her comments and her age might be a hindrance.

“Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust,” she said at the time regarding her comments.

“But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”

“But,” she continued, “I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman.”