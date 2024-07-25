Marvel Actors Attend Kevin Feige’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Image Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers, assemble! Marvel superheroes were present at the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige’s Walk of Fame Induction.

The 51-year-old film producer, has lead the company since 2007, and directed fan-favorite films like Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ironman, and more.

On Thursday, July 25, he received his star for his excellence and successful film career. Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stated that he changed the film game, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Kevin Feige with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There are few, if any, filmmakers who have had the kind of impact and track record that Kevin has had…The many films he has worked on have become a cultural phenomenon and a major part of the cinema world’s history.”

Kevin attended his special day in a navy suit that covered his black button-down top, with sneakers and a black cap featuring the Wolverine logo, hinting at his newest film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman showed up in support and stood by him while they unveiled his star.

The 55-year-old Greatest Showman actor even delivered a speech in honor of his boss, bantering with him by gifting him a $15 gift card to a steakhouse, which earned Hugh laughter from the crowd. “Ever since I’ve known you, you have a gift … many, many gifts. You have a unique and extraordinary talent for making each project feel like it’s the most important and exciting movie in the world. You make the best movie possible at every turn, you are generous, you are thoughtful, you are like a Jedi man. It’s the mark of a great producer; it’s why we are all here gathered to celebrate your incredible legacy and the cinematic universe you have built over 16 years and counting,” Hugh said.

Hugh Jackman gives Kevin Feige a $15 giftcard to a steakhouse after Feige paid for Jackman’s steak meal during the first ‘X-MEN’ film when Hugh thought he failed the audition. pic.twitter.com/eMfgzisvMt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2024

In addition to these two co-stars, Marvel actors Chris Evans, David Harbour, Lily Allen, Sebastian Stan, Ke Huy Quan, Kathryn Hahn, and Simu Liu were in attendance.