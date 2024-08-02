Nicole Jacky Breaks Silence After ‘Love Island USA’ Kendall Video Leak

Image Credit: Getty Images

Love Island USA’s Nicole Jacky has got a text, and unfortunately, it reads, “things have not been easy since leaving the villa.”

The 26-year-old reality star left the show with her island bombshell Kendall Washington, who recently has been circulating the internet for a leaked video of him naked lying on a bed. This went viral while the 27-year-old was filming the show and did not have his phone with him.

When the show ended on Sunday, July 21, he came to learn about the situation. “What a way to get my phone back, y’all. I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared with someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private, but it is what it is,” he expressed on his Instagram stories.

Although this video exposed him, he shared that the Love Island experience topped it all. He wrote in an Instagram carousel as a recap of his time at the villa, “I want to take the time to thank @loveislandusa for the best summer of my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of islanders to have done it with either. I truly left that experience with a new family. I am so grateful for the encouraging and loving messages I’ve been receiving from you guys. You have no idea how much it means to me to read through them. It’s been overwhelming to get back to everyone, but I promise I will. Here’s to the next chapter.”

Over a week after he spoke out, his partner Nicole shared on Instagram, after a bit of silence, “Some of you have noticed that I’ve been quiet and not posting much, so I just wanted to provide an update.” She continued, “While Love Island was an amazing experience, things have not been easy since leaving the villa. There’s much more to share on what has happened since coming home, and for now, I’ve been taking time to process – these are real feelings and my real life.”

Though the two may be facing this rough patch, Nicole relayed during an interview on “Virtual Reali-Tea” that they are still “going strong.”