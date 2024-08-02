Kamala Harris Accidentally Referred To Herself As ‘President’

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris has her mind set on becoming the 47th President of the United States; in fact, she has already accidentally referred to herself as the “president.”

The 59-year-old Vice President let the word slip on Thursday, August 1, while delivering a eulogy for the late Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who died from pancreatic cancer. When the crowd heard the slip, they went wild, but she quickly corrected herself, stating that she is the Vice President for current President, Joe Biden.

“It was Sheila Jackson Lee whose bill made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Which, as a US Senator, I was proud to co-sponsor and then as presi— as Vice President, it was my honor with our President Joe Biden to stand beside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as our President signed her bill into law,” she said.

Kamala Harris accidentally calls herself ‘the president’ during late Dem Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy — causing crowd to go wild https://t.co/eoD5XTAQVu pic.twitter.com/vAmOOuPl09 — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2024

While correcting herself, she made sure to emphasize, “as Vice President, it was my honor – with the President! With the President!” as she delivered the address alongside the former 42nd President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

This comment came shortly after she called out her opposing candidate, former 45th President Donald J. Trump at her campaign rally in Georgia State University, “Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face’.”

Many wonder who her running mate as Vice President will be, taking over her current role. She is set to announce her partner in office on Tuesday, August 6, in Philadelphia, according to Politico.

It is speculated that she will choose a governor as her partner. Though Senator Mark Kelly was rumored to be a potential candidate, some of the governors on the prospective list are Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, Minnesota’s Tim Walz, and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear. She is reportedly conducting interviews this week to narrow down who will be the right candidate to join her in the 2024 Presidential elections against the Republican party.