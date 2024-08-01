Simone Biles & Suni Lee Blinged Out Leotards Cost $15k

Image Credit: Getty Images

All-around champions, Simone Biles and Suni Lee are blinged out in their gold and bronze medals and rocking leotards that are over $15k worthy.

Biles stunned on the gymnastics mat at the 2024 Paris Olympics in a purple-blue toned leotard. The longsleeved bodysuit, known as the ‘Luminous Legacy Leotard’ according to designer Jeanne Diaz, was bedazzled all over top with a sheer black covering over her arms, shined in red, white, and blue Swarovksi crystals. “The inspiration behind the ‘Luminous Legacy Leotard’ was really to bring high fashion elements into a patriotic leotard. Paris is the world center of fashion,” the designer said in an Instagram video shared by GK Elite.

Lee, 21-year-old Olympian, also rocked a longsleeved bodysuit that was red and had a dark blue sheer tone on top with bedazzled designs all across with the ‘USA’ and ‘GK’ label representing on the lower right side of the outfit. The ‘USA Elegance Leotard’ “USA Elegance was inspired by combination of classic french styling and classic American elements,” designer Macy Bell voiced.

GK Elite shared on their socials an up close image of the starry leotard designed for the USA team and captioned their post, “Getting up close and personal with the GOLDEN LEOTARD — Go For Glory + Our best in class designers worked tirelessly to bring this masterpiece to life. Meant to evoke that euphoric feeling of winning a gold medal, this leotard did just that as the @usagym Women’s Team secured it in Paris!! Take home the limited edition replica – made in the USA – to celebrate in the historic moment.” They received much support from USA fans who expressed that their love for the outfit.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert had stated their support in collaborating with the brand to style these winning Olympians, “We are so proud to have partnered with GK Elite on the USA women’s gymnastics leotards…One of the most watched and celebrated events of the Games, it is an honor to help bring sparkle to the world’s biggest stage.”