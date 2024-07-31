USA Women’s Gymnastics Team Name Revealed

Image Credit: Getty Images

You may have heard of the “Fierce Five” or the “Fantastic Four,” but now the USA can refer to the women representing the nation in gymnastics as the “Golden Girls” at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team USA, formed by Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, took home the gold on Tuesday, July 30. Shortly after their victory, they were asked for their group name by former gymnast Aly Raisman, as it has become a tradition with previous teams. The 27-year-old leading gymnast joked and responded with, “I’m not gonna say… F Around And Find Out.”

Simone later confirmed the team name on X, revealing a reference to the ’80s hit sitcom, The Golden Girls. “Okay, on the real though, the official team name is Golden Girls (because oldest Olympic team) s/o to Cecile,” she tweeted. Immediately, supporters flooded the comments with gifs from the show.

okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team) s/o to cecile🥹🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

The group placed in the top spot after competing with only four members, as Hezly Rivera did not make it past the qualifiers due to insufficient points. Simone shared with USA Today, “It was super exciting. We had fun. We enjoyed each other’s time out there, and we just did our gymnastics.” Their big win led to two historical marks: first, Simone became the most decorated gymnast in U.S. Olympic history, and second, the 2024 group became the fourth American team to win gold.

These Golden Girls celebrated their epic win with posts and TikToks on social media, where Simone subtly clapped back at MyKayla Skinner’s comments about the lack of talent in gymnasts. The greatest gymnast of all time captioned her Instagram carousel, “lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions.”

The celebratory words continued as Jordan chimed in on their win, stating, “Having this opportunity definitely felt really good… And being able to be a part of winning this gold medal and everything that I’ve just gone through, it’s just been an amazing experience. So, I’m really just proud of each and every one of us that are up here. This smile is always gonna be smiling because it’s just been an amazing experience.”