Mattel To Launch ‘Wicked’ Glinda & Elphaba Barbie Dolls

Mattel is feeling Wicked with its all-new launch of their Glinda and Elphaba Barbie dolls!

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, stars of the upcoming film set to release on Thanksgiving Day, collaborated on an Instagram post to reveal the news of the new incoming dolls to Barbieland. As the two channeled their characters, they showed off their dolls: Glinda is adorned in a long pink dress with puffy shoulders, while Elphaba displays her uniqueness in a green and black long-sleeved ruffled dress, boots, and her witch hat.

“What a dream come true to be realized as Elphaba and Glinda in the form of sweet little dolls. Little Cynthia and little Ari are pleased,” wrote the 37-year-old actress about their miniature singing selves.

Though the dolls have not launched yet, Mattel noted in the comments that there is “more to come.”

Broadway fans geeked out over the upcoming release. A user commented, “I’m crying, I NEED them.”

Another user chimed in, “Everybody get in, we’re healing our inner child with Wicked dolls.”

“The songs playing from the dolls!! Obsessed!!!,” added a fan.

The “Problems” singer had always dreamed of playing in the film, vocally stating that it was her dream role to play Glinda. In February of this year, she shared during an interview on the “Zach Sang Show” that playing Glinda helped her find her love for music again. “I think I learned so much from Glinda and through Glinda. I kinda healed a lot of parts of myself alongside her, and it actually helped me heal a lot of my own personal weird stuff that I had with my relationship to music and to being an artist and to that persona. I was able to come home, address it, sit with it, change the things that weren’t working, and fall in love with it again,” she voiced.

For Cynthia, taking on Elphaba is like the “role of a lifetime.” She told Tiffany Haddish during an interview on The Ellen Show that “it’s really, really exciting, it’s really cool. It feels like it might be the role of a lifetime.”