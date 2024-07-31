Kamala Harris To Choose A Governor As Her Running Mate

Image Credit: Getty Images

With just one week into her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris’ team may have someone set in mind as her running mate.

The 59-year-old has been speculated to be choosing a governor, with many pointing to potential running mate Senator Mark Kelly. The current Vice President’s campaign is seeking donors to help raise enough funds to potentially bring a governor into office.

According to Politico, Kamala is set to announce her running mate next Tuesday, August 6, and they will appear together at their first rally in Philadelphia. Some possible governors on the prospect list are Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, Kentucky’s Andy Beshear, and Minnesota’s Tim Walz.

The 48th Governor of Pennsylvania noted to the outlet, “The vice president has a very deeply personal decision to make right now: who she wants to run with, who she wants to govern with, and who can be by her side when she has to make the toughest decisions for the American people. I trust she will make that decision on her own terms when she is ready.”

Meanwhile, she will be in the interview process looking for a potential Vice President who can work well with her.

This news comes shortly after the Democratic candidate called out Trump, saying if he “has something to say, say it to” her face. She plans to use her previous knowledge as an Attorney General in the state of California to defeat the opposing candidate and former president Donald J. Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance in the upcoming election.

She addressed a group of her supporters, “I was elected attorney general of the state of California and I was a courtroom prosecutor before then. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type. And in this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his.”

Kamala is set to take on the Republican party in the 2024 elections in November.