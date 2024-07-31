Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Share Sweet Birthday Messages for ‘Friends’ Co-Star Lisa Kudrow’s Birthday

Happy birthday Lisa Kudrow! The actress turned 61 on Tuesday, July 30, and to mark the occasion, some of her Friends co-stars shared cute photos of themselves to mark the occasion. Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Courteney Cox, 60, each had sweet birthday wishes for Lisa on their Instagram Stories. Friends fans could really feel the love from all of the actresses.

Jennifer posted a screengrab from an episode of the beloved 90s sitcom, where Lisa was wearing a Superman outfit, and she included a reference to her Friends character Phoebe Budffay. “Happy birthday to this Superwoman,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “I love you Floosh.” Jennifer also posted a clip from a Friends fan account, which included Lisa and the rest of the cast breaking out laughing. “Lisa Kudrow’s laugh is infectious,” the post said. Jennifer included a heart and a cry-laughing emoji.

Courteney posted a close-up selfie of herself and Lisa. “Happy birthday my Loot! I couldn’t love you more,” she wrote with a trio of heart emojis.

While it’s been over 20 years sine the final episode of Friends aired, it’s clear that the cast has remained tight-knit in the two decades since the show ended. Lisa and Jennifer both supported Courteney back in February 2023 when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The three ladies posed together and had a mini Friends reunion for the occasion. “As your coworkers, your friends, and your family, your sisters,” Jennifer said at the time. “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney.”

While the cast of Friends has remained close in the years following the show, the cast did suffer a major loss back in October when Matthew Perry died unexpectedly at 54. Following his passing, the castmates all shared tributes to their late co-star. After his death, Lisa wrote a

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking,'” she said.