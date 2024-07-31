Blake Lively Launches Hair Care Brand

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

Blake Lively has officially revealed she is launching her hair brand after having a the Instagram account dedicated to the page on the down low.

The 36-year-old actress has been known for her lucious locks that she has been rocking since her Serena Van Der Woodsen days on Gossip Girl. Blake noted in her announcement post on Instagram where she pridefully shows off her hair, that it has been a big part of her life in which she referred to “the single most identifiable part about me.”

She shared the back story to her blonde wavy hair and wrote, “It’s my longest companion in life. For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other. To love it well, l’ve found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error.”

Blake has become a fashion and beauty icon throughout the years, not only with her hair but her stylish outfits. While speaking to E! Insider she spoke a bit about her beauty secrets, “I think it’s just about finding what makes you feel good. I’ve done that thing where you look through magazines and you like a look and you try to look like whatever everybody else is doing and it does not feel good. So I think just as long as you own it and you feel good.”

She noted the benefits of her product line on her post, “I wanted something that was more affordable but had the same salon/red carpet performance… I also wanted scents that felt like fragrances I would actually buy as high end perfume. I wanted it to be cleaner than the products I was using with great results so I didn’t feel nervous sharing it with family. I wanted it to attempt to show how beautiful maximum sustainability can be. I wanted it to be vegan, cruelty free and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, synthetic dyes etc.”