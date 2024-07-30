Jimmy Kimmel & John Mulaney Will Not Host Upcoming Oscars: Report

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

Neither Jimmy Kimmel nor John Mulaney is hosting next year’s Oscars. According to multiple outlets, both the talk show host and the comedian passed on the opportunity to host the March, 2, 2025 Academy Awards.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star, 56, has hosted the Oscars four times throughout his career. He has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards three times. As for John, 41, he hosted the 2024 Governors Awards in January, and he once presented at the Academy Awards. Deadline reported that John waited for Jimmy to turn down the opportunity to host again, then declined as well. According to the outlet, Jimmy had already made the decision “a while ago.”

It’s unclear who will serve as the host next year.

Previously, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO, Bill Kramer, expressed his enthusiasm over Jimmy and John during an interview with Variety that was published in June.

John Mulaney you were put on this earth to host the Oscars. Stop hiding your light in a bushel https://t.co/kqIrBj0fzq — Nu-Metal Respecter (@Steeeeeeeevens) July 30, 2024

“We are lucky to have Jimmy, who helped create one of the best Oscars last year,” Bill said, before adding, “John Mulaney also did an incredible job. All I will say is, with whomever hosts the show moving forward, we want to continue with this tone of celebration, respect, humor, and a great love of movies. We have some great options.”

The 2024 Academy Awards was praised for its overall production, specifically the “I’m Just Ken” group performance by Barbie star Ryan Gosling and other cast members. Although the Warner Bros. film did not take home the Oscar for Best Motion Picture, ratings for the awards ceremony reached a new high, and Ryan’s performance became a viral hit on social media. However, several other unique surprises also made the 2024 show entertaining, including John Cena‘s nearly nude presentation.

Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken” at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/wdDIoAqjWX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

The Academy Awards and the Emmys air on ABC every year. The Emmys are scheduled to take place on September 15. However, it’s still unclear who is hosting the annual ceremony that honors the best in television.