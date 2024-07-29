Lea Michele Opened Up About Previous Miscarriages Before Baby No. 2

Image Credit: Getty Images for TYLENOL

As Lea Michele awaits the arrival of her second baby, she has candidly shared her experiences of facing multiple miscarriages before becoming pregnant again with her husband, Zandy Reich.

The 37-year-old actress, who welcomed her son Ever in 2020, noted that this pregnancy has been a completely different experience. During an interview for “BDA Baby” with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Michele discussed her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition where a woman’s ovaries enlarge, leading to hormonal imbalances, irregular menstrual cycles, and potentially causing infertility.

PCOS may have contributed to her two consecutive miscarriages while trying to conceive for a second time. She told Chris Pratt’s wife, “Everything has just been completely different. I think the journey of getting pregnant and everyone’s journeys and how unbelievably different things can be from one pregnancy to the next is just unbelievable to me. Prior to getting pregnant with Ever, I had been diagnosed with PCOS…”

She continued, “I had never had a miscarriage before. … The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, ‘Wait a second. Something is wrong.’”

After a challenging period, The Glee star was finally able to get pregnant with the help of “medication and a thousand shots.” This pregnancy, however, has brought its own set of symptoms and challenges. Unlike her first pregnancy, Michele has experienced severe morning sickness this time around. She mentioned how she feels “different” during this pregnancy: “With my son, I didn’t really have morning sickness; the beginning stage was quite mild. With this one, the beginning was so awful I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ It’s like what you see in a movie where women are throwing up left and right… Now that that passed, I’m feeling a lot better weirdly in this second to latter half. It’s just completely different—I feel like I look different too; I feel so much bigger this time around.”

As she navigates through motherhood a second time, Michele is expected to welcome a baby girl soon.