Blake Lively Hints At Dropping Beauty Brand: ‘Blake Brown Beauty’

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

Blake Lively has been on a roll this year, not only with her cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, but also by hinting at what appears to be an upcoming beauty brand launch.

Instagram recently created a new account called ‘Blake Brown Beauty,’ which the 36-year-old actress follows. The page currently only follows the Gossip Girl star, and has one post, showing what looks like Blake’s hair tied up in a bun as she adjusts the collar of her leather jacket. The page also features a gold shimmery logo.

With no caption included, fans have already speculated about the release of a beauty brand. One user commented, “Is she launching her own beauty brand??”

Another follower chimed in, “Guys remember me as an original follower to blakebrownbeauty when it becomes trendy and everyone is talking about it.”

Someone else wrote, “HOW DID I MISS THIS???!!! EEK!! SO. EXCITED. Buying 1000 of EVERYTHING!! (here’s to hoping I can afford it!).”

Though Blake has not made any public announcements about the brand on her personal social media accounts yet, she has always been known for ensuring her looks are on point. She played Serena Van Der Woodsen on Gossip Girl after all.

This reveal comes shortly after her cameo as Lady Deadpool in the Marvel film, after weeks of speculation where many assumed the role would go to either her or Taylor Swift. Blake dropped hints with her iconic look at the premiere, dressed in a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder red and black bodysuit with her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail, resembling her character.

When it comes to beauty secrets, Blake is all about being true to herself and feeling comfortable. She told E! Insider back in 2016, “I think it’s just about finding what makes you feel good. I’ve done that thing where you look through magazines and you like a look and you try to look like whatever everybody else is doing and it does not feel good. So I think just as long as you own it and you feel good.”