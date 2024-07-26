Lady Deadpool Identity Revealed In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

The time has come— if you guessed that Blake Lively was Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, then you are correct!

On July 26, Marvel fans finally received confirmation after weeks of speculation. The role was rumored to be played by either the 36-year-old actress, or her bestie Taylor Swift after fans watched a teaser trailer showcasing a platinum blonde woman in a red and black super suit from the neck down.

In addition to appearing in the film’s credits, the Gossip Girl actress gave subtle hints about being the woman behind the mask. Blake shared a post on Instagram a few days prior to the movie’s release, where she was seen smooching her husband Ryan Reynolds — who stars alongside Hugh Jackman in the film.

In addition to supporting Deadpool himself, she gushed over how he is so millennial-coded referencing many pop culture moments from the early 2000s in the Marvel movie. She captioned her post, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds…My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post-baby, or about nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen…MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie l’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

This led fans to assume that she was taking on the role. A user commented, “I see who Lady Deadpool is now.”

“I hope she’s Lady Deadpool,” someone else chimed in.

During the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, July 22, the actress appeared in a red and black off-the-shoulder bodysuit with her hair in a ponytail, paired with a black purse which totally gave Ladypool vibes.