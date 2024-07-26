Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President to Appear on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris just made history, but not only for her campaign. The 59-year-old became the first sitting vice president to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9, where she took the time to encourage viewers to vote.

“Hi everyone, it’s Kamala Harris,” she said after entering the Werk Room during the finale episode, which will air on Friday, July 26. “Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love — openly and with pride.”

As fans will soon see, sitting alongside Kamala were judge Michelle Visage, NSYNC member Lance Bass, actor Cheyenne Jackson, Drag Race choreographer Jamal Sims and actress Leslie Jones.

You better VOTE! 🗣️ Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

Kamala continued, “So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We’re all in this together, and your vote is your power.” The former prosecutor then told viewers to register to vote in this year’s upcoming election. Cheyenne then asked, “Can I get an Amen?” while Leslie turned the camera to say, “You better vote!”

The presumptive Democratic nominee’s appearance on the TV show comes amid her campaign, which officially kicked off earlier this week. Shortly after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the possibility of re-election, he endorsed his VP, and she quickly raised more than $80 million of donations. Multiple members of Kamala’s party and celebrities also promptly endorsed her.

Additionally, Kamala released her first campaign ad, which was synced to Beyoncé‘s song “Freedom.”

“In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” Kamala asks in the advertisement. “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear of hate. But us? We choose something different: freedom. The freedom not just to get by but get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body. We choose a future where no child lives in poverty; where we can all afford healthcare; where no one is above the law.”

The politician concludes the promo by saying, “We believe in the promise of America, and we’re ready to fight for it. Because when we fight, we win.”