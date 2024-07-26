Glen Powell Teases ‘Top Gun 3’ Start Date

Image Credit: Getty Images

Expect a Top Gun 3, because Glen Powell has confirmed that he knows the start date for flight duty!

The 35-year-old actor, who starred in Top Gun: Maverick, was asked during an interview if a sequel to the Top Gun series or if his Twister co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Normal People was more likely. The Anyone But You actor immediately jumped in to say, “I mean, I have a date.”

When pressed for more details, he responded with, “Absolutely not.”

The Top Gun series is marked as one of the most iconic film franchises. The original Top Gun, released in 1986, introduced Tom Cruise as Maverick, a fighter pilot who attends pilot school and eventually loses his best friend and wingman, Goose, played by Anthony Edwards. The film became the highest-grossing film of that year, earning $357 million.

Thirty-six years later, the franchise returned with Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, continuing the story with Goose’s son, played by Miles Teller. In this sequel, Goose’s son follows in his father’s footsteps, while Maverick attempts to protect him after failing to save his former wingman. This second film became the second-highest-grossing film, earning $1.406 billion worldwide.

The cast – including Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez underwent extensive training: “Tom designed this incredible aviation course for us. We started in a Cessna where we learned basic aviation, then we moved on to an Extra 300 where we did aerobatics, things like his famous…split S, and had to start pulling G’s, sustain G’s without a G suit thanks to Chuck Pullman…then we moved on to the L-39 where we got into some dog fighting and then a swim test, then we flew in F-18s,” Monica shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly for their “3 Rounds” segment.

Though a production start date is still unknown, Glen revealed to Variety exciting news about the upcoming film, “There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to [director] Kosinski, Cruise, and Jerry [Bruckheimer, Producer] all the time. There is stuff happening, and it sounds very exciting.”