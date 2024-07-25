‘Twisters’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Says She Looks Like a ‘Female’ Version of Joseph Quinn

Image Credit: Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones has apparently been compared to a famous Stranger Things actor, but her Twisters co-star Glen Powell doesn’t see the resemblance. While speaking with “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Josh Horowitz earlier this week, the 26-year-old actress revealed that some people have told her she looks like a “female” version of Joseph Quinn.

“I get Anne Hathaway a lot,” she said with a laugh, before adding, “And Joe Quinn” to both Glen and Josh’s surprise. After they replied, “You get Joe Quinn?” Daisy clarified, “I haven’t been mistaken for Joe Quinn, but people have told me I look like a female Joe Quinn. I see it.”

Daisy and Glen, 35, recently starred in one of the summer’s biggest movies, Twisters, and they’ve been promoting the new action-thriller over the past month. The movie is a standalone sequel to the famous 1990s action flick Twister. Glen plays the role of Tyler Owens, the “Tornado Wrangler” of YouTube. As for Daisy, she plays former storm chaser-turned meteorologist Kate Carter. Both of their characters develop a relationship, but they don’t share an on-screen kiss, to the chagrin of many fans.

🔴 Daisy Edgar-Jones mentioned Joseph Quinn in her interview for 'Twisters' on 'Happy, Sad, Confused' saying that she has been told that she is like the female version of Joseph 🤍🤣 "He’s a handsome guy" – Glen Powell pic.twitter.com/sL6Sr7X3Qo — Joseph quinn hq (@joequinnhq) July 23, 2024

Both actors responded to the no-kiss controversy during an interview with Collider earlier this month. Daisy told the outlet that it was producer Steven Spielberg‘s “note” to avoid featuring a cliché makeout scene.

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it? Do you know what it is? I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually,” she explained. “I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Glen also pointed out that the movie is “not about [their characters] finding love,” but rather, it’s “returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing.”

“So, that’s what you have at the end of the movie,” the Top Gun: Maverick star said. “They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated. I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing.”