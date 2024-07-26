France’s Rail Network Was Reportedly Sabotaged by Arsonists Before Olympics

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Just hours before the 2024 summer Olympic Games commenced in Paris on Friday, July 26, France’s entire rail network was sabotaged in arson attacks, according to multiple reports. The high-speed rail system was compromised, leaving thousands of people — including athletes — stranded.

Arsonists reportedly had cables set up at three different locations at around 4 a.m. local time, per The New York Post. Major lines that connected Lille, Bordeaux and Strasbourg with Paris were paralyzed, and a fourth line between Paris and Marseille was also facing a potential issue, according to the outlet.

At least 250,000 passengers on the trains were affected by the system’s disruption.

Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal noted that the attacks were “acts of sabotage” and were “prepared and coordinated.” Furthermore, Attal said that the arsonists had a “clear objective,” which was “blocking the high-speed train network” right before the Olympics were set to commence.

No one, however, took responsibility for the rail system attacks.

Work crews have been assessing the issue since the trains were impacted. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the Olympics was already underway, as multiple athletes from their respective countries arrived via boat across the Seine.

The acting French transport minister, Patrice Vergriete, reportedly called the disruption to train traffic an “outrageous criminal act” and pointed out that security teams are “preparing themselves” for ay other possibly attacks.

“We had no specific alert before these planned acts of malice and sabotage,” Vergriete said, according to The New York Post. “Today we are on alert, so obviously we have mobilized all security forces, as well as drones, so today we have greatly increased our vigilance.”

Large crowds of passengers have been seen at multiple train stations across France. Several who have been affected by the travel disruption spoke to other outlets about the experience. One woman named Marguerite told CNN that she didn’t “know where to go” as a result of the chaos.

“I was only here to change trains,” the 24-year-old professor said. “I’m trying to call friends to see where I can sleep tonight … We are blocked here.”