Kit Harington Surprises Viewers in ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe Return

Image Credit: Getty Images for Jameson

Kit Harington just returned to the Game of Thrones universe, and fans can’t get over it. The 37-year-old actor made a surprise appearance in a video from the Game of Thrones: Legends mobile game.

“Winter is coming,” Kit says in the clip. “I’m ready to forge my own destiny. I’ve composed my strategy, refined my tactics. I’ll solve every puzzle, overcome every challenge, to defeat the deadliest threat we’ve ever faced: the Long Night.”

The new game is a puzzle for fans to “build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons, and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe,” according to its description. “Players can tackle their quest in story mode or engage in Raids, playing against each other in real-time as they level up their roster of champions.”

In a statement, the English actor spoke out about his surprise cameo in the game.

“The creativity and care taken to create Game of Thrones: Legends is obvious and it feels completely natural to jump back into Westeros for this game,” Kit said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is a true love letter to the fans, of whom the franchise would be nothing without, and I’m honored to pay tribute to them in this new campaign.”

In Legends, Kit plays off his past character Jon Snow from the original HBO series, which ended after eight seasons in 2019. The conclusion of the show was emotional for the London native, as seen in a documentary titled The Last Watch. In one moment of the doc, Kit was seen delivering a heartfelt speech to the cast and crew of Game of Thrones during his last day of filming.

“I feel like my heart is breaking,” he said at the time. “I love this show more than, I think, anything. It has never been a job for me. It’s been my life, and this will always be the greatest thing I’ll ever do and be a part of, and you have been my family. I love you for it, and thank you so much.”