Khloe Kardashian Explodes with Joy Over Her Biological Age

Image Credit: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian felt some vindication in the season 5 finale of The Kardashians.

On Thursday’s season finale of The Kardashians, she, along with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick, all had blood drawn for the Horvath test—an exam designed to reveal one’s biological age and determine how they’re aging compared to their peers.

“It would be very ego-boosting if I was younger than my regular age,” Kim, 43, said ahead of the test, while Disick, 41, assumed he’d discover he’s “probably so much older” than his calendar age.

They sat down with Dr. Matt Dawson, CEO of TruDiagnostic, the epigenetics company that produces the biological age kits. Dr. Dawson walked the Kardashians through the detailed findings of their tests and explained the significance of epigenetic markers and how they relate to their overall health and aging process.

“This is exciting news for you,” Dr. Matthew Dawson said, referring to Khloe, 40. “There’s a global competition on self-rejuvenation. And right now, you would be No. 7 in the world.”

Khloe, who was initially quite nervous about the reveal, was thrilled about the “world champion” label regarding her aging pace.

“Never in a million years. If I had to bet money, I never would have bet on myself. Kim is livid, by the way. She is pissed,” Khloe said in a confessional, before Kim confirmed she was, in fact, “pissed” over her younger sister’s 12-year difference while hers, still good, was 9 years. “I always want to be the highest achiever,” Kim added.

“The world needs to know that me, the fat one, is now better than the best one,” Khloe gloated in a confessional. “[Kim] was always like, ‘I’m the princess,’ or whatever her tagline was. My tagline on [Keeping Up with the Kardashians] was I’m the fat, funny sister, if you look at the opening of the show.”

The former Revenge Body host—who admitted to eating cheese pizza and cereal all the time—added again with a laugh, “The fat, funny sister is 12 years younger than her chronological age.”

In the end, Khloe said that while she “hated” the idea of this test in the beginning, she now felt it was “the best test I’ve ever taken in my f–king life”—before thanking the “kids menu” and her mom’s genetics for helping her out. Kim, meanwhile, admitted defeat and vowed to keep taking the test until she got a younger result.