Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds in the Middle of Guest-Hosting ‘Kimmel’: ‘I’m Bored’

Ryan Reynolds got a cute surprise from his wife Blake Lively while he and Hugh Jackman were guest co-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, July 24. The Free Guy star, 47, was in the middle of interviewing his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star, 55, when his phone started ringing. Even though it wasn’t very convenient timing, he looked excited to talk to his wife, 36.

While there’s arguably not a good time to answer a FaceTime while hosting a late-night talk show, Blake really did call at an inopportune time. Hugh was in the middle of sharing an emotional story about what his late father said to him during his final moments. “My father passed away in Australia, and I managed to get back there. It wasn’t easy, and I was there. I was there at the end, and I’ll just never forget that moment and what he said to me,” Hugh said, before Ryan’s phone started ringing.

Ryan lifted it and apologized. Still, his co-star looked absolutely flabbergasted that he was going to take the call, especially in the middle of his story. “Sorry, it’s Blake,” he said, as the crowd cheered. “We always promised each other that we would answer.

As Ryan answered, the Gossip Girl actress checked in to make sure it was okay. “Hi baby, is now an okay time?” she could be heard saying on the other end. “I love you so much. I’m just bored. I want to catch up.”

Ryan lied and took the opportunity to show her around the studio, eventually flipping the phone around to show that it was a FaceTime from his wife. “No, no. It’s fine. We’re at Kimmel. We’re just rehearsing. It’s rehearsal,” he said. “No, it’s fine. [Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick] Guillermo [Rodriguez] is here!”

After Ryan released his mistake, he quickly shutoff the phone and went back to talking to Hugh. “Alec is here. He’s the stage manager. He’s British, and he looks so—really upset right now. So, I’m just going to get off the phone right there. Sorry. You were saying?” he said.

They then showed a clip from Deadpool and Wolverine, before swapping places.