Prince William’s Annual Salary Revealed

Ever wondered how much a royal makes a year? Well, think no further, because Prince William’s annual income has been revealed.

The 42-year-old Prince hails from a prestigious lineage that includes King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles. According to the Royal UK website, “His Royal Highness undertakes a number of charitable activities and projects and carries out public and official duties in support of The King, in the UK and overseas.”

After his father King Charles’ coronation in 2023, Prince William inherited the Cornwall estate, established in 1337 by King Edward III. Along with the Duke of Cornwall title, this inheritance brought him $30.4 million. Though he does not receive a regular salary, the estate provides a significant source of income and surplus profits for the heir to the throne.

This salary disclosure comes shortly after his eldest son, Prince George, turned 11. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared a photo of their son on social media, noting, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

Like his father, George has shown interest in the aviation industry. Prince William, a father of three, was also an aircraft pilot. In past years, George has accompanied his father to aviation events, where a lieutenant recognized his knowledge of the industry, noting, “His father must have told him about helicopters, as he knew what they were called and kept saying ‘tail rotor’,” as per People.

Prince William has set a strong example for his children by demonstrating that being a royal requires significant effort. He told BBC News, “I think royal duty is extremely important…I take my responsibilities very seriously, but it’s about finding your own way at the right time. If you’re not careful, duty can weigh you down an awful lot at a very early age, and I think you’ve got to develop into the duty role.”

Despite all his hard work, Prince William is still prone to receiving criticism. He acknowledged the critics saying, “I’m going to get plenty of criticism over my lifetime, and it’s something that I don’t completely ignore, but it’s not something that I take completely to heart.”