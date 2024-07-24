Paris Hilton Teases New Single With Meghan Trainor While Talking on a Motorola Phone

Paris Hilton is taking her fans back in time. The heiress, 43, teased a brand new single called “Chasin'” in an Instagram Post on Tuesday, July 23. Paris announced the upcoming track with a funny video of herself sitting on a couch and taking a call on her “That’s Hot-line.” As she took an inaudible call, she advised the caller to go check out her new song.

In the video, Paris was seated on a couch in a luxurious house, wearing a hot pink outfit. She was petting one of her chihuahuas while a stack of books sat next to her. There were also a few items that looked like perfume bottles from the early 2000s on the table in front of her.

As Paris has slowly been making her return to music, she kept up the tradition of collaborating with newer artists. Her previous singles have featured Sia and alternative popstar Rina Sawayama. Who is the featured artist on the track, you ask? It’s not Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, or Chappell Roan. Instead, she opted to work with “All About That Bass” pop singer Meghan Trainor. At the end of the clip, the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer could be heard singing what is presumably the song’s chorus, and it sounded like par for the course of Meghan’s neo-retro pop sound that she’s cornered the market on.

The clip also made reference to Paris’ sponsorship deal with Motorola. Paris answered her call on the 2024 version of the company’s Razr brand, which was a staple of the Y2K era and the aughts. While they’ve taken a more smartphone approach to the phone, anyone who came of age during that time will surely recognize the company’s logo.

In the caption, Paris also included a phone number for her “That’s Hot-line.” The phone number is 855-THTS-HOT (855-848-7468). The hotline gives prompts to give fans the opportunity to hear the reality star’s relationship advice on various situations, plus some “bad b***h affirmations.”