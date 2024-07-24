Paris Hilton Teases New Single With Meghan Trainor While Talking on a Motorola Phone

'The Simple Life' star filmed a short and silly clip with herself taking a call on a Motorola phone to announce her new single "Chasin'" featuring Meghan Trainor.

July 24, 2024 8:26AM EDT
Paris Hilton wearing Chick by Nicky Hilton during Nicky Hilton Launches her New Clothing Line Chick by Nicky Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Christina Elliott/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton
Hollywood, CA - Paris Hilton is all smiles while exiting her first concert in Hollywood. The socialite waved as she recorded a segment wearing a colorful outfit. Pictured: Paris Hilton BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American Socialite and TV Personality Paris Hilton arrives to House of Y2H in West Hollywood, CA, USA. Pictured: Paris Hilton Ref: SPL5525001 240223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: FilmMagic

Paris Hilton is taking her fans back in time. The heiress, 43, teased a brand new single called “Chasin'” in an Instagram Post on Tuesday, July 23. Paris announced the upcoming track with a funny video of herself sitting on a couch and taking a call on her “That’s Hot-line.” As she took an inaudible call, she advised the caller to go check out her new song.

In the video, Paris was seated on a couch in a luxurious house, wearing a hot pink outfit. She was petting one of her chihuahuas while a stack of books sat next to her. There were also a few items that looked like perfume bottles from the early 2000s on the table in front of her.

As Paris has slowly been making her return to music, she kept up the tradition of collaborating with newer artists. Her previous singles have featured Sia and alternative popstar Rina Sawayama. Who is the featured artist on the track, you ask? It’s not Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, or Chappell Roan. Instead, she opted to work with “All About That Bass” pop singer Meghan Trainor. At the end of the clip, the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer could be heard singing what is presumably the song’s chorus, and it sounded like par for the course of Meghan’s neo-retro pop sound that she’s cornered the market on.

The clip also made reference to Paris’ sponsorship deal with Motorola. Paris answered her call on the 2024 version of the company’s Razr brand, which was a staple of the Y2K era and the aughts. While they’ve taken a more smartphone approach to the phone, anyone who came of age during that time will surely recognize the company’s logo.

In the caption, Paris also included a phone number for her “That’s Hot-line.” The phone number is 855-THTS-HOT (855-848-7468). The hotline gives prompts to give fans the opportunity to hear the reality star’s relationship advice on various situations, plus some “bad b***h affirmations.”

