Lea Michele Is ‘One Happy Mama’ In New Instagram Post

Lea Michele is thrilled to be in her baby bump era!

The 37-year-old actress, who married Zandy Reich in 2019, welcomed their first child, Ever Leo Reich. Now three years old, Ever is expected to become a big brother soon. In March of this year, Lea revealed that her little family is growing by one. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed,” she captioned her pregnancy announcement post.

The support from her friends was evident in the comments section. Jessie James Decker wrote, “Congrats,” with multiple hands-raised emojis. Ashley Tisdale chimed in with red hearts, noting, “So excited for this beautiful family.” Lea’s Glee co-star Becca Tobin also commented, “Can’t wait to meet this cutie.”

Since announcing her second pregnancy, Lea has shared glimpses into her experience with motherhood. On Tuesday, July 23, the Glee alum shared Instagram stories showing off her baby bump during a self-care day. In her first story, she posed with her exposed bump covered in a belly mask, noting, “Squeezed in a quick 10 min self-care routine once I got Ever to sleep last night.”

In another snap, she added, “True glamour. Compression gloves, stockings, and @hatchgal belly mask. This is one happy mama!”

Lea had previously opened up about the struggles she faced during her first pregnancy. She told Yahoo Life, “I had a big call with the hospital before I had the baby, and they send you home with this thick book of everything to expect from your experience of your delivery at the hospital. It was like a hundred pages — and 95 or 96 pages were all about a vaginal birth, and they only gave five pages on what to expect for a C-section.”

She mentioned to the outlet that having to get back up to nurture and care for the baby after the procedure was a lot of work, “A C-section is a surgery; you get cut deep into your stomach and, you know, you’re expected to [after birth] care for yourself, care for a child and be back on your feet like a day later. And it’s unbelievable.”

In addition, she disclosed how having to “let go of control and just have faith” was something she found hard.