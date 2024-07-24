Blake Lively Gushes Over Meeting NSYNC at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Premiere: ‘Happiest Moment of My Life’

Image Credit: GC Images

Like many others, Blake Lively is an NSYNC fan, and she couldn’t hold in her excitement when she met several members of the boy band at the Deadpool & Wolverine New York City premiere. During the Monday, July 22, event, the 36-year-old It Ends With Us star posed with Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Lance Bass, who shared the moment to his Instagram. Justin Timberlake wasn’t present at the event.

“Still waiting for our call to join the X-Force. Your move, @marvelstudios,” Lance, 45, jokingly wrote across the shot on Tuesday, July 23.

As for Blake, she couldn’t help but gush over her meeting with the “Bye, Bye, Bye” hitmakers. “Can confirm (if my face doesn’t) this was the single happiest most complete moment of my life,” she commented under Lance’s post, adding, “I’ll shave my hair off and perm it bleach blonde. It’s fine. I can scrub in. I’m ready. This just feels right.”

Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, took the opportunity to poke fun at Lance’s caption by referencing the doomed team from his other film Deadpool 2.

“Sadly, X-Forced perished in action,” Ryan, 47, commented before adding, “I think about them every day though.”

In a follow-up post via her Instagram Stories, Blake thanked the band mates for taking the time to meet with her.

“No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever,” the A Simple Favor star wrote across the group photo they took. “I am living in a simulation. My face knows it. Happiest human ever.”

Blake continued in her Instagram Stories note, “Thank you @lancebass @realjoeyfatone @iamckirkpatrick @jcchasezofficial. And to my husband @vancityreynolds for being the most romantic person on the planet and making all of my dreams come true last night via @deadpoolmovie. 10-year-old, and also 36-year-old me is sobbing.”

Following the red carpet premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband for his hard work on the film, in which he co-stars with Hugh Jackman.

“Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds,” she wrote alongside an on-set photo of her and Ryan sharing a kiss. “I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy *band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”