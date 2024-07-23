Vice President Kamala Harris Attends First Campaign Rally

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

As her presidential campaign begins, Vice President Kamala Harris has taken on her first Democratic campaign rally.

The Harris HQ campaign secured the Democratic Party nomination after current President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, following advice from former President Barack Obama and warnings from Nancy Pelosi.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” the 59-year-old politician noted on social media.

Kamala’s campaign has embraced recent Gen Z youthful trends, adopting Charli XCX’s Brat album theme. So much so, that her team’s campaign header on X is now the same green background with ‘Kamala HQ’ labeled in the center. This strategy has doubled the number of supporters who showed up on Tuesday, July 22, to the rally, where they chanted “Lock him up!” in reference to Trump.

Chants of “lock him up” from the crowd as @KamalaHarris mentions her career as a prosecutor. pic.twitter.com/d3pju8b5R3 — Fritz Farrow (@FritzFarrow) July 23, 2024

Addressing the crowd, she said, “I was elected attorney general of the state of California and I was a courtroom prosecutor before then. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type. And in this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his.”

In addition to her comments about the 45th President, she disclosed her plans to repeal restrictive abortion laws, affirming women’s rights to make decisions about their own bodies: “We who believe in reproductive freedom will stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans. Because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies and not have their government tell them what to do. And when Congress passes a law to restore reproductive freedom, as president of the United States, I will sign it into law,” she said.

The election in November will likely see the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris and her yet-to-be-confirmed running mate go up against the Republican Party’s Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance.