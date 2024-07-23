Hugh Jackman Did ‘Not Feel Great’ About Career After Hanging At NFL Game With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hugh Jackman revealed how attending an NFL game with Taylor Swift made him feel about himself.

The 55-year-old actor had attended a Kansas City Chiefs game last year in October with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and the 34-year-old singer to root on her boyfriend and tight end Travis Kelce.

He sat with the “Cruel Summer” singer and noticed the attention went to the 14 time Grammy winner. He joked to People on Monday, July 22, during the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you’re Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game.”

When recalling this moment, the 47-year-old Deadpool actor chimed in and referred to their clique hanging around Taylor as “others.”

Though they might fall in the shadows of the singer and the 36-year-old Gossip Girl actor when at the NFL games, they both agreed on they could never say “no” to not attending another game with their friend group.

This spotting is what caused many to speculate that either Taylor or Blake could be playing Lady Deadpool in the Marvel film set to release Friday, July 26, especially with director Shawn Levy joining them at the NFL game.

Amid speculation, Ryan set the record straight revealing the “Love Story” hitmaker is not taking on the role. “I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor…because she’s our friend—that is not in this film,” he told E! News.

He added, “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good…Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Now that Taylor was crossed out, no one has denied Blake Lively taking on the role of the goldie locks dressed in her red and black super suit.