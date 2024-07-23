How Beyonce Is Supporting Kamala Harris in Her Presidential Campaign

Image Credit: Getty Images

Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is on the campaign trail, she has several public figures rallying around her. One of them is Beyoncé, who reportedly gave the presumptive Democratic nominee permission to use her song “Freedom” throughout the campaign.

According to CNN, Bey, 42, quickly granted Kamala’s team her approval despite having strict clearance guideline when it comes to using her music. On Monday, July 22, the 59-year-old vice president walked out to her campaign headquarters while “Freedom” played.

The “Halo” hitmaker has not publicly endorsed Kamala, but Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, wasted no time in sharing her support for Kamala in an Instagram post.

“You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country,” Tina captioned her post, which featured a snap of her posing next to Kamala. “Putting personal ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go.”

Before I became vice president and before I was elected as U.S. senator, I was the attorney general of California. Before that, I was a prosecutor who took on predators, fraudsters, and cheaters. So I know Donald Trump’s type. In this campaign, I will put my record against his. pic.twitter.com/fdnlJNTIKH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

Most recently, Kamala won more than 2,000 delegates after announcing her presidential campaign. According to the Associated Press, the former prosecutor raised more than $81 million within the first 24 hours after announcing her campaign.

Last weekend, President Joe Biden sent shockwaves among Democrats and Republicans alike when he confirmed he was dropping out of the 2024 race. He also endorsed his vice president in a statement that he shared to social media on Sunday, July 21.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Joe, 81, wrote. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

For her part, Kamala thanked the president and vowed she would “earn and win” her nomination from the Democratic Party.

Joe’s decision to drop out of possible reelection came amid countless pleas for him to step aside. Multiple celebrities including George Clooney and numerous Democrats called on Joe to step down from the race.